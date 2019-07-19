Take the pledge to vote

EPFO Assistant Exam 2019: Admit Card Released on epfindia.gov.in, Prelims Exam on July 30 and 31

A total of 280 vacancies will be filled through EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 and the selection will be through two online exams: prelims and main. The Prelims will have questions from English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 Admit Card l The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had recently released the Admit Card for EPFO Assistant Exam 2019. The EPFO Assistance Admit Card 2019 was released on the official website of EPFO on Friday, July 19. All the candidates who will be appearing for the EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 can download the EPFO Assistant Exam Hall Ticket 2019 from the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

To download the Admit Card for EPFO Assistant Exam 2019, the candidates need to keep the important credentials like registration number, roll number, password and date of birth handy. The intimation for downloading EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 call letter will also be sent through email/ SMS. EPFO will conduct the Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 on July 30 and July 31.

A total of 280 vacancies will be filled through EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 and the selection will be through two online exams: prelims and main. The EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 Prelims will have questions from English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude.

EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 Prelims: How to download the call letter

Step 1: To download the EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 Prelims Admit Card, visit the official website epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 available on home page

Step 3: The candidates can also directly go to the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/epfoamay19/clpoea_jul19/login.php?appid=20e1a3fa82a285053e82a635806dec60

Step 4: On the log-in window, enter the required credentials like registration number, roll number, password, date of birth and submit

Step 5: The EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: The candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Meanwhile, the registration for EPFO's Social Security Assistant recruitment is still open. A total of 2189 vacancies are open for recruitment.

