EPFO Recruitment 2019: Application for Recruitment of 280 Associates Posts Closes Today at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019 | The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) which comes under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, is set to recruit 280 candidates for the post of Associates at several offices of the Organisation.

The EPFO had already started the application process from May 30 and today (June 25) is the last date to fill the EPFO Associate Application Form 2019 in the online mode. The EPFO Application Form 2019 for the post of Associate can be filled at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s official website epfindia.gov.in or by clicking the direct link here.

The category-wise breakup of EPFO Associate vacancies are: general -113, OBC NCL- 76, EWS- 28, SC- 42 , ST- 21.

EPFO Recruitment 2019: Steps to fill EPFO Associate 2019 Application Form

The application process is fully online — from registering to payment of application fee to submission of EPFO Associate Application Form.

Step 1: Visit the homepage of The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) www.epfindia.gov.in or click the direct registration URL

Step 2: On homepage, you will get ‘EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019’ link, click on it

Step 3: On top side there is ‘Registration’ tab, click on it and begin the registration formalities as directed by entering name, contact details and email-id

Step 4: Carry on all the subsequent steps for filling EPFO Associate 2019 Application Form

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of required documents, your photograph and signature, hand written declaration and left thumb impression

Step 6: Pay the fee of EPFO Associate 2019 Application Form by clicking on payment tab. The fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST, PWD, EWS, female candidates, and departmental candidates. For the rest of candidates, the fee is Rs 500.

Step 7: Preview the application form before final submission

Step 8: Click submit button for final submission of EPFO Associate 2019 Application Form

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference.

The download of EPFO Associate 2019 Admit Card will start from July 20. The prelim of EPFO Associate Examination 2019 is scheduled for July 30 and July 31 in computer-based test format. The shortlisted candidates of EPFO Associate 2019 Prelim Result will be eligible to take the main examination.