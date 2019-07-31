EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 to be Out on August 21 at epfindia.gov.in, Find Official Notification Here

EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 | The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization or EPFO is yet to release the Social Security Assistant Admit Card. While many media reports informed about the release of EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 is yet to be released.

As per the official notification from EPFO, the SSA Admit Card 2019 will be released next month, around August 21. All the candidates who have applied for EPFO SSA Recruitment 2019 can check the official notification on the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be released on August 21 and it will be available to download till September 1. The Social Security Assistant Recruitment has been released a total of 2,189 vacancies. The EPFO SSA 2019 will be held in three phases: Preliminary Exam or Phase-1, Main Examination or phase-2 and skill test or phase-3. While the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will take place on August 31 and September 1, 2019, the dates for Main Examination and Skill Test will be announced later.

EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Miscellaneous’ category available on the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab available

Step 3: You will get the EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card link

Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using your registration details and password

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the EPFO SSA Admit card will be available for download

Step 6: Download your EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card and take a print out for future reference.