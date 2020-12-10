Your voter identity card is set to go digital. Just like Aadhaar. Once the final decision comes from the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters will be able to download their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter ID card and vote using the digital version.

Sources from ECI told News18 that the poll panel plan is ready and once the commission gives the go-ahead, they will provide the facility to voters, soon. According to sources, newly enrolled voters will get the facility automatically and existing voters will have to complete some formalities through the Voter Helpline app to avail it.

News18 has learnt that after due consideration, the Election Commission is set to give its nod and reveal the final plan. Apart from the downloadable digital voter card, the existing EPIC facility will also be in place. The idea behind this plan is ease of delivery.

New voters will get the facility after downloading the card on a registered mobile connection. Once the approval by competent authorities for a new application for a voter card is provided, the applicant can get it in digital format.

According to the plan, on the digital format of the EPIC there will be two different QR codes consisting of information about the voter. One QR code will have the voter's name and other specific details while the second code will have the voter's other information. On the basis of the data stashed in the QR codes in the downloaded version of the EPIC, voting rights can be availed.

Once the EC plan rolls out, Service and Overseas Voters will also be able to download their EPIC. At present they are not provided physical voter ID cards. The facility will be also helpful for those voters who have shifted and need to enrol their names at new polling booths. Apart from this, voters who have lost their cards and applied for new ones will also be able to use this service after their applications for new cards are approved.

Sources said that once the poll panel takes a final decision, the digital EPIC service will become available to voters across the country before assembly elections in five states next year.