Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Episode #7: What’s keeping Eligible Indians from Casting Their Vote?
Episode 7 sees News18 India’s Senior Editor, Jyoti Kamal head to Lovely Professional University campus in Jalandhar to discuss the importance of voting, the role of the youth and voter expectations in Punjab with a panel of experts.
Episode 7 sees News18 India's Senior Editor, Jyoti Kamal head to Lovely Professional University campus in Jalandhar to discuss the importance of voting, the role of the youth and voter expectations in Punjab with a panel of experts.
The stage is set for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Network 18’s #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao initiative wants to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process and help take the total voter turnout higher than it has ever been.
Episode 7 sees News18 India’s Senior Editor, Jyoti Kamal head to Lovely Professional University campus in Jalandhar to discuss the importance of voting, the role of the youth and voter expectations in Punjab with a panel of experts. In attendance are students from the university watching the lively discussion between Social Activist Deepak Rana, Neta App creator Pratham Mittal, Professor and Executive Dean of Lovely Professional University Sanjay Modi and Co-Founder of UniRely Srishti Mittal.
Check out the video below to see the whole episode!
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
Episode 7 sees News18 India’s Senior Editor, Jyoti Kamal head to Lovely Professional University campus in Jalandhar to discuss the importance of voting, the role of the youth and voter expectations in Punjab with a panel of experts. In attendance are students from the university watching the lively discussion between Social Activist Deepak Rana, Neta App creator Pratham Mittal, Professor and Executive Dean of Lovely Professional University Sanjay Modi and Co-Founder of UniRely Srishti Mittal.
Check out the video below to see the whole episode!
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
