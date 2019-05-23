English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ernakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ernakulam (എറണാകുളം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Ernakulam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%. The estimated literacy level of Ernakulam is 96.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K V Thomas of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 87,047 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.59% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Prof K V Thomas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 11,790 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.82% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ernakulam was: Prof K V Thomas (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,836 men, 5,90,656 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ernakulam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ernakulam is: 9.9871 76.3431
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: एर्नाकुलम, केरल (Hindi); এরনাকুলম, কেরল (Bengali); एर्नाकुलम, केरळ (Marathi); એર્નાકુલમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); எர்ணாகுளம், கேரளா (Tamil); ఎర్నాకుళం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಎರ್ನಾಕುಲಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); എറണാകുളം, കേരള (Malayalam).
Ernakulam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SFB
--
--
Abdul Khader Vazhakkala
INC
--
--
Hibi Eden
SDPI
--
--
V M Faizal
APOI
--
--
Rajeev Nagan
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Shajahan Abdulkhadar
RSJP
--
--
Adv Vivek K Vijayan
CPI(M)
--
--
P Rajeev
BSP
--
--
P A Niamathulla
IND
--
--
Kumar
IND
--
--
Aswathi Rajappan
IND
--
--
Laila Rasheed
IND
--
--
Sreedharan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Alphons Kannanthanam
