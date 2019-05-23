Ernakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Hibi Eden INC Hibi Eden LEADING

Ernakulam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SFB -- -- Abdul Khader Vazhakkala INC -- -- Hibi Eden Leading SDPI -- -- V M Faizal APOI -- -- Rajeev Nagan CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Shajahan Abdulkhadar RSJP -- -- Adv Vivek K Vijayan CPI(M) -- -- P Rajeev BSP -- -- P A Niamathulla IND -- -- Kumar IND -- -- Aswathi Rajappan IND -- -- Laila Rasheed IND -- -- Sreedharan NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Alphons Kannanthanam

12. Ernakulam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%. The estimated literacy level of Ernakulam is 96.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K V Thomas of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 87,047 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.59% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prof K V Thomas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 11,790 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.82% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ernakulam was: Prof K V Thomas (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,836 men, 5,90,656 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ernakulam is: 9.9871 76.3431Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: एर्नाकुलम, केरल (Hindi); এরনাকুলম, কেরল (Bengali); एर्नाकुलम, केरळ (Marathi); એર્નાકુલમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); எர்ணாகுளம், கேரளா (Tamil); ఎర్నాకుళం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಎರ್ನಾಕುಲಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); എറണാകുളം, കേരള (Malayalam).