Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ernakulam Priests Go on Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Cardinal Alencherry Over Church Land Row

According to reports, Alencherry was allegedly involved in a dubious land deal that led to the loss of Rs 90 crore for the archdiocese.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:July 19, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ernakulam Priests Go on Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Cardinal Alencherry Over Church Land Row
Facebook photo of Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: In a first-of-its-kind incident, priests of the Syro-Malabar Ernakulam archdiocese in Kerala have begun an indefinite hunger strike at Cardinal George Alencherry's house, demanding his resignation over allegations of involvement in a dubious land deal.

Nearly 200 priests on Thursday joined the 10 protesters, sitting on hunger strike at the Cardinal's house. According to reports, Alencherry was allegedly involved in a dubious land deal that led to the loss of Rs 90 crore for the archdiocese.

"The Cardinal has to be removed as he is facing about 14 cases, mostly related to financial dealings. The Cardinal should not chair the coming synod as it's against the code of law. Pope's representative should chair the synod," Father Jose Vailikdath, joint convenor of the steering committee said.

Father Jose added that their demands include immediate appointment of an administrative archbishop, who has the power to take decisions, and the two auxiliary bishops, who were suspended, should be brought back.

The priest added that if their demands are not met they will intensify the protests with the help of members of the community.

After Cardinal Alencherry's reinstatement, about 251 priests of Ernakulam archdiocese met and passed a resolution against this. So far, no action has been taken and this has forced the priests to come out in open and protest.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram