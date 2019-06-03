Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ernakulam Student Suspected to Have Nipah Virus; No Need to Panic, Says Kerala Minister

The student’s blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the results are expected to reach by Monday evening. He had fever for the last 10 days.

Neethu Reghukumar | News18

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said the 23-year-old student suffering from fever and admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam is suspected to be carrying the Nipah virus.

However, she added that there was no need to panic and the health department was ready to deal with the situation.

The student’s blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the results are expected to reach by Monday evening. He had fever for the last 10 days.

The 23-year-old from Ernakulam, is studying in Idukki district and had travelled with a group of students to Thrissur.

The health minister said, “There is no need to panic. The health department is ready to deal with the situation. Have taken measures to provide isolation wards and started preparing a list of people who have come in contact with the 23-year-old. Those in the list will be screened for symptoms and if required, they will be quarantined.

Besides, if any person had severe cough or symptoms of encephalitis, he or she should seek immediate treatment, Shailaja said.

Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla said special surveillance teams have been formed to track back contacts and for day-to-day monitoring. An isolation ward has been prepared at the Kalamaserry Medical College. Special ambulances have also been organised for these patients.

“A control room will also be opened at the Ernakulam district collectorate for people to get any kind of information related to this.

Last year, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts had seen an outbreak of the virus that claimed 17 lives.

The team that dealt with the outbreak in Kozhikode last year will reach Ernakulam by this evening.

Shailaja and Health Director RL Saritha were also headed to the same destination.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
