Error in Your Voter Identity Card? Get It Rectified by October 15

Citizens of the country can get all the errors in their voter identity cards rectified till October 15. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has launched a mega drive from Sunday, September 1, to help the voters in Delhi check up their details on electoral rolls authenticate/rectify the existing details through the Electors Verification Programme. This is for the first time such a programme has been initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“This is for the first time that the ECI is launching such a program to improve the health and fidelity of electoral rolls and make it error-free. A voter would be able to check his own details on the electoral roll and update it both online and offline. He/She can also verify and update the records of his family members,” Hindustan Times quoted Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi as saying.

For the convenience of the people, the poll panel has set up special camps at 14,000 locations across the capital. Those attaining the age of 18 (eligible age to vote) on January 1, 2020 can also get their names added to the voters' list. Errors can be rectified by voters online who can also visit the common service centres.

For rectifying the details online, a person has to create a user account in the National Voters’ Service Portal of the ECI and register his/her voter ID, mobile number and email address. Then he/she can add, delete or make changes in his/her own details and the records of their family members by filling up relevant forms on the website and uploading documents and photographs. One can also download the mobile app ‘Voter Helpline’ for this purpose.

“If, while checking the records, the voter finds that there are errors in the details, the system would automatically generate Form 8, which he has to fill up and submit. Similarly, the system would automatically generate relevant forms, such as Form 7 to delete a name and Form 6 to add a name which the voter has to submit with documents such as passport, Aadhaar card and driving license along with photographs,” HT quoted Ranbir Singh saying.

A citizen can also visit the nearest voter centre or the Common Service Centres in the locality to get the details updated on the electoral roll. The location of CSCs could be found at the website of Delhi CEO. At the CSC the user would have to pay a nominal charge to enroll their names and get their details updated.

“The conventional method, wherein a booth level officer visits door-to-door to verify the details of voters would also continue. The BLO would start visiting when the work on the summary revision begins from October 15,” CEO of Delhi added.

The electors’ verification programme will continue till October 15, after which the special summary revision of the electoral roll would commence. The final list would be published by the second week of January 2020. The term of the Delhi Assembly ends in February and polls are to be held before that.

"We have no intimation from the ECI as to when assembly elections would be held in Delhi," CEO of Delhi said.

Till date, Delhi has a total of 1,43,94,262 voters of which 79,12,319 are men, 64,81,261 women, 682 third gender.

The poll panel, meanwhile, has decided to carry out GIS-mapping of all the polling stations to be set up across 70 assembly constituencies which will help voters find out their polling stations.

The booth-level officer, during the voters' verification exercise, will also note down the coordinates of a voter's house which will be integrated with the GIS-mapping.

CEO of Delhi, Ranbir Singh said that voters often face difficulties in reaching to the polling booths. "Hence, the location of all the polling stations will be integrated into a Google map. It will not only show the location of the polling station, but also the distance and the time required to reach the polling booth," Times of India (ToI) quoted Ranbir Singh as saying.

The family tagging option will enable voters in a family to update their polling booths. In many cases, voters of a family are allocated different polling booths. The poll panel wants to avoid such a scenario.

Ranbir Singh added that 'family voter account' has also been introduced this year and will have details of all the voters in a family. Voters can now open the family voter account on www.nvsp.inby providing voter ID numbers and other required details. It can also be opened with the help of voter helpline app. Family members who have crossed 16 years of age can also be added and such members will get alerts when they turn 18 so that they can register themselves. Passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, ration card, and other identity proofs can be used for verifying the details in the voter's card.

“Under the programme, one voter from each family will get a username and a password which will allow a person to upload all documents related to their cards and tag similar details about their family members," ToI quoted an official saying.

