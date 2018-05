ESAF Recruitment 2018: 3,000 posts, Apply Before May 21

ESAF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 3000 vacancies has begun on the official website of Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), Small Finance Bank, Thrissur - esafbank.com/. ESAF aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Branch Heads, Assistant Branch Heads, Sales Officers, Relationship Officers, Credit Officers and Sales Officers (Trainees) for its branches across India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before May 21, 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - https://www.esafbank.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Openings’ under ‘Careers’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ for the relevant postStep 4 – Fill in the application form and submitStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceBranch Heads - 220Assistant Branch Heads - 220Sales Officers - 1500Relationship Officers - 400Credit Officers - 100Sales Officers (Trainees) – 560– The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 8 years of experience in Banking as Branch Head.- The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 5 years of experience in Banking as Assistant Branch Head.- The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 3 years of experience in Sales.- The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum of 2 years of experience in Banking, NBFC, Hospitality.- The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 1 year of experience in Credit Appraisal.– The applicant must be Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with 1 year Sales experience.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 30April 2018.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Objective Test, Group Discussion, Preliminary Interview and Final Interview.