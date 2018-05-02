English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ESAF Recruitment 2018: 3,000 posts, Apply Before May 21
ESAF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 3000 vacancies has begun, interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before May 21, 2018
ESAF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 3000 vacancies has begun on the official website of Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), Small Finance Bank, Thrissur - esafbank.com/. ESAF aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Branch Heads, Assistant Branch Heads, Sales Officers, Relationship Officers, Credit Officers and Sales Officers (Trainees) for its branches across India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before May 21, 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply ESAF Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - https://www.esafbank.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Openings’ under ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ for the relevant post
Step 4 – Fill in the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.esafbank.com/career/current-openings/
ESAF Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Branch Heads - 220
Assistant Branch Heads - 220
Sales Officers - 1500
Relationship Officers - 400
Credit Officers - 100
Sales Officers (Trainees) – 560
Eligibility Criteria:
Branch Heads – The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 8 years of experience in Banking as Branch Head.
Assistant Branch Heads - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 5 years of experience in Banking as Assistant Branch Head.
Sales Officers - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 3 years of experience in Sales.
Relationship Officers - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum of 2 years of experience in Banking, NBFC, Hospitality.
Credit Officers - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum of 1 year of experience in Credit Appraisal.
Sales Officers (Trainees) – The applicant must be Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with 1 year Sales experience.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://esafbank.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/esaf-recruitment-notification-april-2018-2.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Objective Test, Group Discussion, Preliminary Interview and Final Interview.
