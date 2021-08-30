Escaping Taliban Terror, Afghan National Wants to Educate Daughters in India to Save Their Future

Recalling the horrid experience in Afghanistan after the Taliban siege, a 32-year-old Afghan national, who landed in India on an evacuation flight with his family last week, said his younger daughter saw Taliban fighters kill four people in front of her eyes and is unable to sleep at night. Muhammad Khan, who is staying in West Bengal’s Howrah district with his wife and two daughters, aged eight and nine, said he hoped to enroll his daughters to a school and help them recover from the trauma.

“My daughter is so traumatised from the incident that she cries at night. I keep telling her to go back to sleep, and that we are in India and the Taliban are not here,” said Khan.

Khan said he had landed in Delhi but later moved to Kolkata since he has a friend in the state.

He has been appealing to the Indian embassy to rescue his parents and friends who are still stranded in Afghanistan. “I hope others are also evacuated. On Monday, one more flight will come. I hope many get the chance to board that flight. My Afghan brothers are in trouble. My mother and father are in trouble; they are still there. I called them this morning. They asked how did I leave without them? I have to evacuate them too. I am requesting the Indian embassy to save them.”

Khan thanked the Indian embassy for rescuing him and his family, and said “Indian embassy officials helped me a lot. The Taliban had come to my house but the officials arrived and made me sit in their car.”

He explained how he had to leave behind memories of Kabul and witness his life change overnight. “I lost everything. I barely managed to bring Rs 60,000 and a few suitcases with me. I have to start rebuilding my life from scratch,” said Khan.

Recalling his childhood days in Afghanistan, Khan said, “I have been living there since I was a child. My house and shop were looted. I could not control my emotions when I saw a video of my shop and home being ransacked. The Taliban took away everything.”

With blasts reported outside the Kabul airport in the last two days, Khan said he never anticipated “the situation would become so bad in Kabul”.

Rockets flew across Kabul on Monday as the US raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the evacuation of civilians all but over and terror attack fears high.

