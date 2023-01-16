Escort Vehicle in Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's Convoy Overturns, Injured Cops Taken to Hosp

An escort vehicle in Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey’s convoy met with an accident on Sunday in which several cops were injured.

The accident took place when the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna. The Minister shared several videos in which he can be seen inspecting the overturned escort vehicle as well as attending the injured in the hospital.

बक्सर से पटना जाने के क्रम में डुमराव के मठीला-नारायणपुर पथ के सड़की पुल के नहर में कारकेड में चल रही क़ोरानसराय थाने की गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा से सभी कुशल हैं। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों एवं चालक को लेकर डुमराव सदर अस्पताल जा रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/ybTVi6jn5v— Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao’s Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver."

The policemen with minor injuries were rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital while two cops with more injuries were moved to All India Medical Sciences, Patna.

