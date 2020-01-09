Fire Breaks Out at ESIC Hospital in Noida, Rescue Ops Underway

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Noida's ESIC hospital situation in Sector-24 on Thursday morning and three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Patients are being evacuated and shifted to other blocks of the hospital building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to preliminary reports, no injury has been reported.

Further details are awaited.

