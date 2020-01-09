English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire Breaks Out at ESIC Hospital in Noida, Rescue Ops Underway
Patients are being evacuated and shifted to other blocks of the hospital building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Fire at ESIC Hospital in Noida.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at Noida's ESIC hospital situation in Sector-24 on Thursday morning and three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
According to preliminary reports, no injury has been reported.
Further details are awaited.
Edited by: Majid Alam
