English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018 Begins for 771 Posts, Apply Before 10th November 2018
ESIC aims to place the selected candidates in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries located across 17 states in the country. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions and apply online on or before 10th November 2018
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018 application process has begun today to fill 771 vacancies for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade–II (Allopathic) on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi – esic.nic.in. ESIC aims to place the selected candidates in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries located across 17 states in the country. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 10th November 2018:
How to apply for ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.esic.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitments tab
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Click here to apply online for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Gr. II - 2018.
Step 4 – Read the terms and conditions, and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself, fill the application form and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57484/Instruction.html
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250/- (refundable after deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.)
Others – Rs. 500
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part -II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. S/he must be registered with MCI.
Official Advertisement: https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/f8516daa3766aaa2501c69dfb87a6419.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 30 years as on 10th November 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination followed by Interview.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level–9 of Pay Matrix (Rs.53,100/- to Rs. 1,67,800/-) as per 7th CPC, alongwith application DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance.
How to apply for ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.esic.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitments tab
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Click here to apply online for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Gr. II - 2018.
Step 4 – Read the terms and conditions, and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself, fill the application form and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57484/Instruction.html
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250/- (refundable after deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.)
Others – Rs. 500
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part -II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. S/he must be registered with MCI.
Official Advertisement: https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/f8516daa3766aaa2501c69dfb87a6419.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 30 years as on 10th November 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination followed by Interview.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level–9 of Pay Matrix (Rs.53,100/- to Rs. 1,67,800/-) as per 7th CPC, alongwith application DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...