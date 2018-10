ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018 Begins for 771 Posts, Apply Before 10th November 2018

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018 application process has begun today to fill 771 vacancies for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade–II (Allopathic) on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi – esic.nic.in. ESIC aims to place the selected candidates in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries located across 17 states in the country. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 10th November 2018:How to apply for ESIC IMO Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.esic.nic.inStep 2 – Click on the Recruitments tabStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, Click here to apply online for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Gr. II - 2018.Step 4 – Read the terms and conditions, and click on StartStep 5 – Register yourself, fill the application form and pay the application feeStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57484/Instruction.html Application Fee:SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250/- (refundable after deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.)Others – Rs. 500Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part -II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. S/he must be registered with MCI.Official Advertisement: https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/f8516daa3766aaa2501c69dfb87a6419.pdf Age-Limit:The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 30 years as on 10th November 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination followed by Interview.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be placed in Level–9 of Pay Matrix (Rs.53,100/- to Rs. 1,67,800/-) as per 7th CPC, alongwith application DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance.