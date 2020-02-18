ESIC Maharashtra UDC Exam Announced at esic.nic.in; Check Details

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Maharashtra has declared the final result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its official website at esic.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for ESIC Maharashtra UDC exam can check their result at aesic.nic.in.

The Phase-I preliminary exam of ESIC Maharashtra UDC was conducted on July 14, 2019, while the Phase-II ESIC Maharashtra UDC main exam was held on September 1, 2019. The Phase-III, which is a computer skill test, was conducted on October 20, 2019 and December 1, 2019 (for the Maharashtra region).

The computer skill test is of qualifying nature and the selection of candidates is done on the basis of merit position in Phase-II main examination. Those who have qualified the computer skill test have been considered for final selection on the basis of score of ESIC Maharashtra UDC main exam.

The result of computer skill test for the remaining seven regions – Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – along with combined merit list of Phase-II ESIC Maharashtra UDC main exam was uploaded (region wise in order of merit) on January 30, 2020.

How to check ESIC Maharashtra UDC result

· Visit the official website at esic.nic.in.

· Click on the Recruitment option on the homepage.

· After going to the Recruitment section, you will find the option FINAL SELECT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC FOR MAHARASHTRA REGION link.

· After clicking in the link, you will be directed to the result page .

· You can look for your roll number on the list of selected candidates.

