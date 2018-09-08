English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ESIC Recruitment 2018: 539 SSO, Manager, Superintendent Posts, Apply before 5th October 2018
Vacancies for the post of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II and Superintendent has been released on the Employees' State Insurance Corporation Website.
(Image for representation)
Loading...
ESIC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 539 vacancies for the post of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II and Superintendent has been released on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi – esic.nic.in.
This notification comes in context of cancellation of Recruitment Notification/Advertisement dated 16-01-2014 for recruitment of Social Security Officer (SSO) / Manager Gr-II/Superintendent in ESI Corporation vide notice dated 03-08-2018. Therefore all candidates who had applied for the aforementioned advertisement, must submit their online applications fresh.
‘All candidates who had applied against the Advertisement dated 16.01.2014 have to apply afresh. Any category of applicant who had applied against the advertisement dated 16.01.2014 and now become age barred due to change in crucial date are granted age relaxation to that extent and they will also be exempted from payment of applic ation fee on furnishing the correct registration no. of previous application,’ reads the notification.
Application Process:
The application process is expected to begin shortly and interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to submit their online applications on or before 5th October 2018.
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250
Others – Rs.500
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate and must possess working knowledge of computers including use of office suites and database.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-27 years as on 5th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below:
https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/8f87c0233b19a3cd64cb2165efdd8bb8.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection process shall include Phase-I (Preliminary Exam), Phase-II (Main Exam) and Phase-III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Level 7 of 7th Pay Matrix with Entry Pay Rs.44900/- plus DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances as in force.
This notification comes in context of cancellation of Recruitment Notification/Advertisement dated 16-01-2014 for recruitment of Social Security Officer (SSO) / Manager Gr-II/Superintendent in ESI Corporation vide notice dated 03-08-2018. Therefore all candidates who had applied for the aforementioned advertisement, must submit their online applications fresh.
‘All candidates who had applied against the Advertisement dated 16.01.2014 have to apply afresh. Any category of applicant who had applied against the advertisement dated 16.01.2014 and now become age barred due to change in crucial date are granted age relaxation to that extent and they will also be exempted from payment of applic ation fee on furnishing the correct registration no. of previous application,’ reads the notification.
Application Process:
The application process is expected to begin shortly and interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to submit their online applications on or before 5th October 2018.
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250
Others – Rs.500
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate and must possess working knowledge of computers including use of office suites and database.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-27 years as on 5th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below:
https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/8f87c0233b19a3cd64cb2165efdd8bb8.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection process shall include Phase-I (Preliminary Exam), Phase-II (Main Exam) and Phase-III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Level 7 of 7th Pay Matrix with Entry Pay Rs.44900/- plus DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances as in force.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gali Guleiyan Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Is a Must-Watch Film, But Demands a Strong Stomach
- Paltan Review: JP Dutta's War Film Has Got a Tired, Recycled Feel to It
- Karan Johar Says No Information on Sexual Individuality Disturbs Him
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...