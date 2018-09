ESIC Recruitment 2018: 539 SSO, Manager, Superintendent Posts, Apply before 5th October 2018

ESIC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 539 vacancies for the post of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II and Superintendent has been released on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi – esic.nic.in This notification comes in context of cancellation of Recruitment Notification/Advertisement dated 16-01-2014 for recruitment of Social Security Officer (SSO) / Manager Gr-II/Superintendent in ESI Corporation vide notice dated 03-08-2018. Therefore all candidates who had applied for the aforementioned advertisement, must submit their online applications fresh.‘All candidates who had applied against the Advertisement dated 16.01.2014 have to apply afresh. Any category of applicant who had applied against the advertisement dated 16.01.2014 and now become age barred due to change in crucial date are granted age relaxation to that extent and they will also be exempted from payment of applic ation fee on furnishing the correct registration no. of previous application,’ reads the notification.The application process is expected to begin shortly and interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to submit their online applications on or before 5th October 2018.SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen – Rs.250Others – Rs.500The applicant must be a Graduate and must possess working knowledge of computers including use of office suites and database.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-27 years as on 5th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below:The selection process shall include Phase-I (Preliminary Exam), Phase-II (Main Exam) and Phase-III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test.The selected candidates will be placed in the Level 7 of 7th Pay Matrix with Entry Pay Rs.44900/- plus DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances as in force.