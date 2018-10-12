GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

ESIC SSO Exam Date 2018 Released; Exam on 3rd Nov, Admit Cards out on 16th Oct 2018

ESIC aims to fill 539 vacancies for the posts of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II and Superintendent.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 12, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
ESIC SSO Exam Date 2018 for Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) of Social Security Officer Recruitment 2018 has been released by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on its official website - esic.nic.in. ESIC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination on Saturday, 3rd November 2018, next month, and Admit Cards for the same will be released tentatively on Tuesday, 16th October 2018, next week.

ESIC aims to fill 539 vacancies for the posts of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II and Superintendent. The selection process for the same will include Phase-I (Preliminary Exam), Phase-II (Main Exam) and Phase-III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2018 - Preliminary Exam Pattern:

The Preliminary Examination will carry 100 marks and will comprise of Objective Type Questions divided into three sections viz:

Engllish Language – 30 marks – 30 questions
Reasoning Ability – 35 marks – 35 questions
Quantitative Aptitude – 35 marks – 35 questions
Negative Marking is applicable and ¼ mark will be deducted against each incorrect answer.

The ESIC Preliminary Exam 2018 will be of qualifying nature only and candidates will be selected in the ratio of 1:10 for Phase-II Mains Examination.

Candidates who qualify Main Examination will be eligible to appear for Phase-III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test.

Candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/85d5e643e53e08fe66305b4c338e18a6.pdf
