1-min read

ESIC UDG and Steno Prelims Result 2019 Declares Phase-I Results, Check Online at esic.nic.in

All the candidates who have appeared for ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer Phase-I Examination 2019 can check their result on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
ESIC UDG and Steno Prelims Result 2019 Declares Phase-I Results, Check Online at esic.nic.in
Image for representation.
Loading...

ESIC UDG and Steno Prelims Result 2019 | The Employees State Insurance Corporation, or ESIC, has declared the result of the Phase-I of UDC & Steno Examinations 2019. The ESIC UDC and Stenographer Prelims Result 2019 were declared on the official website on Thursday, August 8, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer Phase-I Examination 2019 can check their result on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The online examination for ESIC UDC Phase-I and ESIC Stenographer Prelims was conducted on July 14, 2019.

As notified in the official circular by ESIC, a total of 19693 candidates have been shortlisted for ESIC UDC Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Exam. The Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019.

For the post of ESIC Stenographer, a total of 852 candidates have been shortlisted for ESIC Steno Phase-II Exams – Computer Skill Test &Stenography Test on the basis of their performance in ESIC Steno Phase – I Exam. The date of conduct of Phase-II Exams will be notified in due course.

ESIC UDC & Steno Prelims Result 2019: Here’s How to Check the Result

Step 1: Visit the official site of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ link available on the top of the page.

Step 3: On the recruitment page, look for the circular that reads ‘ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2019 link & ESIC Steno Prelims Result 2019 link’

Step 4: Check the ESIC UDC and Steno Phase-I Result list and download it

Step 5: Save the result list for future reference.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
