ESMA Invoked in Madhya Pradesh to Tackle Coronavirus Spread, Says CM
So far, 327 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh with 14 more cases being reported on Wednesday.
Health officials screen passengers arriving from Dubai before being sent to hospital in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Indore (PTI Photo)
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with immediate effect to tackle the coronavirus spread, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
"In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a better way and in the interest of the citizens, the government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act, called ESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said in a tweet.
