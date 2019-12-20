Espionage Racket 'With Links to Pakistan' Busted Under Operation Dolphin's Nose, 7 Navy Personnel Held
Seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country, the Andhra Pradesh police said in a statement.
Representative image/Reuters
Amaravati (AP): The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted an espionage racket with links to Pakistan and arrested seven personnel of the Indian Navy in this connection.
A release from police said the Intelligence wing in concert with Central Intelligence agencies and Naval intelligence launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and unearthed the espionage racket.
"An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned," the police release said.
Investigation is on, it added, without further details.
Police sources here said those arrested were being produced in court on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Police Catch Robber From DNA He Left Behind After Walking Face-First Into a Door