india

'Essential Trade Permitted for 2 Days a Week': Mysuru Admin Imposes Stricter Lockdown Till June 7

File image of relatives protesting after the death of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka.

The stringent restrictions will come into effect from May 29 Saturday and remain till June 7.

With no let-up in Covid-19 cases and fatalities continuing to rise, the Mysuru district administration has imposed stricter curbs with a complete lockdown for five days a week to contain the spread of the deadly virus on Thursday.

The stringent restrictions will come into effect from May 29 Saturday and remain till June 7.

Reportedly, the complete lockdown has been imposed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. People are barred from buying vegetables, groceries, and other essential items on those days.

As per a report by The Hindu, essential trade has been permitted only on Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon, while the banks and government insurance offices have been permitted to function from 8 am to 12 noon as stated in the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Barring standalone milk booths, medical services, fruit, and veggie outlets under HOPCOPMs, and fair price shops, all other services, and trade are prohibited during the lockdown. And the transport of goods has been permitted.

Warning violators, the district administration has warned of action under the Disaster Management Act and other IPC sections if anybody was found moving in vehicles. However, the police had been directed to act against those violating the orders.

Mysuru has been reporting 2,000-plus cases almost daily and the active caseload has been soaring besides the death toll.

first published:May 27, 2021, 13:09 IST