EU: Climate Talks Must Achieve Key Paris Goal

Glasgow, Nov 8 (AP) The European Union’s climate chief said Monday that U.N. talks in Glasgow must focus on ensuring the headline goal of the Paris Agreement can be met. One of the issues that negotiators from almost 200 countries have been haggling over at the U.N. climate talks is whether to explicitly mention the Paris accord’s target in the final agreement of the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26, as the conference is known.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s vice president, said that at the end of the COP, we need to be in a position to say we’re still on track to be well below 2 degrees (Celsius; 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). We still have a shot at the 1.5 degrees (2.7 F goal). All our efforts this week should be directed at that, he said.

Timmermans said a recent U.N. science report on the progress of global warming was so alarming that I think there’s nobody that can still be in denial of the crisis we’re already in. He also stressed the importance of reaching an agreement on transparently reporting emissions, something large emitters such as China in particular have resisted. We need to be sure that we’re comparing apples to apples and not apples to oranges, said Timmermans.

___ Glasgow, Nov 8 (AP) Bangladesh’s environment minister said the final outcome of the climate talks at Glasgow had to address the gap between the climate targets of countries and the degree to which emissions had to be scaled back for the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit)..

