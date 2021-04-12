india

Part of Eunuchs' Wedding Dance Group, 24-yr-old Agra Man's Genitals 'Chopped Off' by 2 Members

The police have picked up several people for interrogation but no arrest has been recorded so far

The victim used to go with the two eunuchs to dance at wedding functions, according to reports.

In a shocking incident, two eunuchs allegedly chopped off the penis of a 24-year-old man in Agra.

The victim’s sister registered a complaint at Delhi Gate police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

According to delayed reports, the victim used to go with the two eunuchs – identified as Guddi and Rajji – to dance at wedding functions.

He went with them last week and was found injured two days later, on Saturday.

The man informed his sister that Guddi and Rajji had cut off his genitals. His sister then lodged a police complaint against the accused persons.

SHO Ashish Kumar Singh of Delhi Gate police station said that the accused have been booked under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are underway.

The police have picked up several people for interrogation but no arrest has been recorded so far. The victim was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

first published:April 12, 2021, 12:07 IST