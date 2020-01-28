Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

European Quarantined in Goa With Coronavirus-like Symptoms: Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the patient, the coastal state's first suspected coronavirus case, had landed at Goa airport via Delhi, following a visit to China.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
European Quarantined in Goa With Coronavirus-like Symptoms: Health Minister
File photo of Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Panaji: A person of European descent, who had travelled to China, has been quarantined at a government hospital after he showed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Rane said that the patient, the coastal state's first suspected coronavirus case, had landed at Goa airport via Delhi, following a visit to China.

"We are taking all precautions as per the World Health Organisation. We are also in touch with the Civil Aviation ministry on taking precautions at all entry points," Rane told reporters here.

The suspected coronavirus patient was admitted to the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College, after he complained of a sore throat, one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

"The Medical College dean and other health experts will be a part of a special task force headed by the Chief Secretary to tackle suspected coronavirus cases," Rane said.

The Medical College set up an isolation ward on Tuesday, hours before the first suspected case was reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram