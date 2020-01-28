European Quarantined in Goa With Coronavirus-like Symptoms: Health Minister

Panaji: A person of European descent, who had travelled to China, has been quarantined at a government hospital after he showed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Rane said that the patient, the coastal state's first suspected coronavirus case, had landed at Goa airport via Delhi, following a visit to China.

"We are taking all precautions as per the World Health Organisation. We are also in touch with the Civil Aviation ministry on taking precautions at all entry points," Rane told reporters here.

The suspected coronavirus patient was admitted to the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College, after he complained of a sore throat, one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

"The Medical College dean and other health experts will be a part of a special task force headed by the Chief Secretary to tackle suspected coronavirus cases," Rane said.

The Medical College set up an isolation ward on Tuesday, hours before the first suspected case was reported.

