'Europeans Needed Wake-Up Call', Says Jaishankar On New Global Order, Proposes World of "Multi-alignment"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the European countries needed a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order. Stating that the world order is still Western, the EAM proposed a world of “multi-alignment" where countries will choose their own “particular policies and preferences and interests."

In an interview with the Austrian publication Die Presse, the EAM said Europe wanted to develop within its own space and to keep international problems as far away as possible.

“Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others. No region will be stable if dominated by a single power," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying citing Die Presse.

He said that Europe took a defensive stance toward the world during the 2008 financial crisis. He further said Europe tended not to want to be involved in tough security issues.

The EAM pointed out that Europeans realised that the world order changing before the Ukraine conflict. “This realisation began even before the Ukraine conflict. When the Europeans started talking about an Indo-Pacific strategy, it was clear to me that they no longer wanted to be just spectators on developments in other parts of the world," he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar has said terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities in Pakistan but the Europe has not condemned these practices that have been going on for several decades.

“This is a country which has attacked the Parliament of India some years ago, which attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border…If the terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities, with recruitment and financing, can you really tell me that the Pakistani state doesn’t know what’s going on? Especially if they’re being trained in military-level combat tactics?" Jaishankar said.

“So, when we speak about judgments and principles, why don’t I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices which have been going on for multiple decades?" he asked in response to a question.

