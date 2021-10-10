Evasive Replies, Unsatisfactory Proof & a Bullet Cartridge: What Led to Ashish Mishra's Arrest in Lakhimpur Case

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who was named in FIR in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was sent to 14-day judicial custody after 12 hour long interrogation. Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down farmers with his vehicle on October 3.

Mishra was also accused of shooting as some missed cartridges of 315 bore were recovered from his Thar jeep.

He had appeared before Lakhimpur Police on Saturday after police sent him a second notice. DIG Upendra Agarwal, who led the SIT, said, “We are taking Ashish Mishra in custody. He was not cooperating in the investigation."

He had failed to satisfy the queries of the police. As per reports, Ashish gave around 13 videos and names of the witnesses in his defence to prove that he was not present on the crime scene, however, he failed to impress the police.

As per the official press note issued by the police, Ashish was not able to give satisfactory answers during the police questioning and also was evasive on some of the questions. This eventually led to his arrest on Saturday. His police custody remand will be heard on Monday.

The counsel of Ashish Mishra has been given a time of three days to place his argument before the court.

After a long interrogation in the Crime Branch of Police Lines, Ashish Mishra couldn’t prove where the cartridge came from. He could not even prove that he was not present at the time of the incident, while the police had a lot of evidence.

Ashish Mishra had on Saturday morning appeared before the SIT in the crime branch’s office. According to sources, Ashish presented some videos as evidence of his innocence. Sources said that he produced some videos, but when the police asked him where he was from 2.36 pm to 3.40 pm, he could not produce any evidence that he was with his father at the wrestling programme.

Later, he was arrested on Saturday evening. On the other hand, the SIT also made Ankit Das and Sumit Jaiswal accused in the case. Police are now conducting raids from Lakhimpur Kheri to Lucknow for their arrest.

Meanwhile, Congress took the credit for Ashish Mishra’s arrest and also demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. UP Congress state spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that the government was trying to save the accused from the very beginning, but had to bow down to Priyanka Gandhi’s Satyagraha.

Eight people, including four farmers, one journalist and three BJP workers lost their lives in the Lakhimpur incident. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a compensation of Rs 45-45 lakh to the families of all the deceased farmers. Apart from this, a government job will also be given to a member of the family of the deceased.

