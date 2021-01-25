Eve of Republic Day 2021: When and Where to Watch President Kovind’s Address to the Nation

On the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing the nation. The address will start at 7 pm on Monday, January 25. Indians can watch the address live on the TV channel Doordarshan in Hindi which will be followed by an English version of the same.

It can also be listened to at All India Radio (AIR). Once the broadcast in Hindi and English is over, regional Doordarshan channels will televise the President’s address in local languages. In a statement, the President’s secretariat said that the address will be available from 9:30 pm on the regional networks of AIR.

Last year, President Kovind had spoken about the welfare schemes of the government. He had also said that the involvement of citizens in schemes like the Swachchh Bharat Abhiyan makes them successful. Speaking about the importance of ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, President Kovind had said that the citizens should introspect on his message of non-violence and truth on a daily basis.

The President will also be virtually inaugurating the 11th edition of the National Voters' Day today. The day has been celebrated since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI). National Voters’ Day is celebrated to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment of the new voters.

The Republic Day celebrations this year will be different. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be only 25,000 spectators at the venue. For the first time in 55 years, there will also be no chief guest at the Republic Day Parade 2021. The size of the marching contingents has also been reduced from 144 to 96.

The Republic Day 2021 parade will happen at New Delhi’s Rajpath amidst protest against the new farm laws. The farmers’ groups have obtained permission from Delhi Police to carry out a rally from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in the national capital.