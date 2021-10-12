Even After Full Privatisation, Air India Needs to Follow Protocol for MPs: Report

The central government in a letter to airlines has said that the practice of treating travelling dignitaries as per protocol will continue.

According to a report by Times of India, as India moves to an era of private airlines (except which will also be sold off soon) and an increasing number of PPP airports, the VIP culture could remain firmly in place.

The letter accessed by TOI reads, “I am directed to say that instructions have been issued from time to time for extending protocol/courtesy/support to MPs at airports. However, some issues of negligence regarding extending the protocol/courtesy to honourable MPs at airports have come to notice of this ministry. The instructions are hereby re-circulated and all concerned are requested to comply with the same in letter and spirit."

The protocols include spot confirmation of seats and in case of fully booked flights, giving first seat/s cancelled to MPs. They will also be helped and accompanied after they reach the airport.

Air India, the prodigal son of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD), has returned to the founder after a gap of 68 years. The Union government on Friday announced the winning bidder for Air India, successfully privatising a debt-laden national carrier. “Talace Pvt Ltd won the bid to own 100% of government stake in Air India,” Tuhin Kant Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on October 8.

“Bidders have agreed to all terms and conditions. Five bidder were disqualified as they did not meet the criterion," the Dipam Secy said. “The process was carried out in a transparent manner with due regard to confidentiality of bidders.

The Tata Group-Air India relationship went back to 1932 when legendary industrialist and India’s first commercially licensed pilot JRD Tata had launched the national carrier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.