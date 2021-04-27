Even as Registration of 18-44 Ages for Covid Vaccine Begins Tomorrow, Appointments Might Be Delayed

While those in the 18-44 age group will be able to register for vaccination from 4 pm on Wednesday, ahead of the fourth phase of the inoculation exercise set to being on May 1, getting an appointment for the same could take a while with many states saying the Serum Institute of India (SII) has promised them supplies only post May 15.

The Centre has further made it clear to all states that they can vaccinate the 18-44 age group only out of the quota that the states procure themselves and not out of the quota of vaccines that the Centre will be providing them. The central quota, which is 50% of the manufactured vaccines that are further allocated to the states, must only be used for continuing vaccination of the 45-plus age group and frontline workers, Centre’s letter sent on April 26 says. This implies that those in the 18-44 age group should be a bit patient for getting a slot for the vaccine shot, depending on when their state or UT procures their supplies from SII or Bharat Biotech.

“I would like to reiterate that the Government of India supply of vaccines will not be used for persons beyond the existing priority groups i.e. Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and persons aged 45 years and above. Vaccination of any persons between 18-44 years age-group has to be done through the vaccine supplies procured by ‘Other than Government of India Channel’ i.e. State/UT governments, Private hospitals and Hospitals of Industrial establishments. I request you to kindly communicate the above mentioned directive to the concerned officials so that uninterrupted vaccine supply can be ensured for the prioritised groups,” Union Health Ministry’s Additional Secretary Manohar Aghani has written to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of all the states on April 26.

This is also part of the reason why prior registration on CoWIN App has been made mandatory for the 18-44 ages and walk-ins have been disallowed for now. This is to avoid crowding at the vaccination centres and any possible law and order situation, in case the younger population landing at the centres is denied the vaccine, citing lack of availability of state-procured stocks of the vaccine. “The idea is that people between 18-44 age group would not come to the vaccination centre as long as they do not get a confirmed appointment. Walk-ins will be allowed, as earlier, for the 45-plus age group as enough vaccine stocks are available from the Central government pool with the states," a senior official said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state may receive its supply of Covishield vaccine only after May 20, as per a communique from the Serum Institute. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the SII has told them the supplies can come only after May 15 and Punjab’s Amarinder Singh has also said the same. Other states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have said they have placed orders for nearly one crore vaccines from the two suppliers but have not specified a date by which they would get the vaccine. “The new liberalised policy was only announced on April 21 by the Centre and the orders were placed by many states a few days later after factoring in the finances and the rates itself were declared by the two suppliers only few days ago. The general consensus is that it will take at least three more weeks for the supplies to start coming in as the time given was too short," a Delhi government official told News18.

