Even CM's Recommendation Will Not Help: Chouhan Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shots to be Administered in Systematic Manner

As Madhya Pradesh gears up to administer Covid-19 vaccine shots from January 16 onwards, starting with frontline workers and health staffers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the vaccine would be offered in systematic manner and even his personal recommendation would not help anyone.

During an address to collectors and commissioners via video conference, Chouhan said the vaccine shots will be administered on a pre-decided priority basis, and healthcare workers including physicians, nurses, paramedical staffers will be the first ones to receive the shots.

Frontline workers including policemen, sanitation workers and revenue department staffers will be the next one to receive the vaccine doses, he added.

In the third phase of vaccination, citizens above 50 years of age will be offered the doses. Further plan will be chalked out afterwards, said the chief minister.

About 4.17 lakh persons fall into the first category of the beneficiaries and the state has received only 5.06 lakh vaccine doses so far, he said.

The vaccine will be administered to only those who have registered themselves with the state government and each one will get the shot on his/her number, clarified the CM. He also cautioned that none’s recommendation will be useful in jumping the queue, even if it is from the Chief Minister himself.

Chouhan urged the State health department to any refute negative or misleading campaign regarding the vaccination drive, with all the facts and proofs. He also urged religious heads and social organisations to contribute towards the same.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that he identified the potential threats early in March and had started efforts to contain the virus outbreak. Covaxin and Covishields are effective and none should get confused on their efficacy, he added.