'Even During Once-in-Century Crisis...': PM on India's Transformation Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 7th edition of ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit’ today in Indore and hailed India’s transformation and performance since 2014, the year his government took charge in Centre.

PM Modi, at the flagship event of the Madhya Pradesh government, also said he has been continuously working on increasing speed of reforms over the last eight years. “Over the last eight years, I have been continuously working on increasing speed of reforms. We have even opened strategic sectors like defence, mining and space for private companies and have removed almost 40,000 compliances in last few years," PM Modi said.

He added: “Over the last eight years, I have been continuously working on increasing speed of reforms. We have even opened strategic sectors like defence, mining & space for private companies and have removed almost 40,000 compliances in last few years."

Even during a once-in-a-century crisis, we took the path of reforms. India has been on the path of reform, transform & perform since 2014. Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has imparted greater momentum to it. As a result, India has become an attractive destination for investment: PM pic.twitter.com/ozaF8ziw4c— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Even during a once-in-a-century crisis, we took the path of reforms, PM Modi said, adding that India has been on the path of reform, transform and perform “since 2014".

“Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has imparted greater momentum to it. As a result, India has become an attractive destination for investment," the prime minister said.

During his speech, PM Modi also said: “India has been witnessing record-breaking FDI inflows at this point and the country has been following the paths of reform, transform & perform. Today, India has become one of the most attractive destination for investors."

Read all the Latest India News here