Even if God Becomes Chief Minister, He Can't Give Govt Jobs to All: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Even God cannot provide government jobs to all aspirants if he wished to do so, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

"If tomorrow even if God becomes the CM, it is not possible," Sawant said while speaking during a web conference with panchayat representatives after virtually launching his government's ambitious 'Swayampurna Mitra' outreach initiative.

Under the 'Swayampurna Mitra' initiative, gazetted government officers are expected to visit panchayats and audit ground-level implementation of state schemes, prepare a comprehensive document on village resources, and put forth suggestions to make villages self-reliant.

"Their (unemployed) households should also have Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income per month. There are so many jobs in Goa which outsiders get cracking on... our Swayampurna Mitras will also coordinate works like arranging suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed," Sawant said.

The state's unemployment rate is currently pegged at 15.4 per cent. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this month had expressed concern over rising unemployment while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industries function.