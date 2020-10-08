Republic TV, 2 Other News Channels in Dock as Mumbai Police Claims to Have Busted Fake TRP Racket

The Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were apparently asked to keep channels switched on the entire day. The officers claimed that even in uneducated homes, some English news channels remained switched on.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that two people have been arrested in the matter and officers are searching locations of their associates. "TV advertising industry is worth 30,000-40,000 crore. The rates are decided on the basis of TRP. Even if minor changes are made in TRP, it affects advertising," he said.

After being named in the racket, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswani, "Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against him."

(details awaited)