English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Even Judges Have to Face Brunt of Social Media, says Supreme Court While Hearing Arrested Journalist's Case
The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition (a writ for producing a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention before a court) filed by Prashant Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: Even judges have to face the brunt of social media, the Supreme Court said Tuesday while hearing the case of journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments on Twitter and Facebook against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Sometimes even we have to suffer the brunt of social media. Sometimes it is just and sometimes it is unjust but we have to exercise our powers," a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said while ordering immediate release of the scribe on bail.
"Show your magnanimity," the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, adding that "the question is only about deprivation of citizen's liberty".
The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition (a writ for producing a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention before a court) filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.
Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on Twitter and Facebook wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.
An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".
During the hearing, the ASG told the bench that it should clarify in its order granting bail to Kanojia that it does not accord approval to the tweets or posts made by the journalist on social media. "Do not worry about what is being written or construed on social media. Nowadays, people are knowledgeable and aware and they know in what context things are being said," the bench said, adding, "It is very wrong to think that whatever posted (on social media) will be accepted by the public. People are educated".
It further said: "Certainly granting bail would not mean approving his tweets/posts on social media and our remarks would not affect the court proceedings, which will go on in accordance with the law." The bench also observed that its order is not the approval of the action of the scribe but it is the disapproval of the "state's action which deprives citizen's right to liberty".
The habeas corpus petition has also sought departmental action against the policemen, who were allegedly not in uniform, for arresting Kanojia from Delhi for "bailable offences". The bench, which directed that Kanojia be immediately released on bail, said that fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".
"Sometimes even we have to suffer the brunt of social media. Sometimes it is just and sometimes it is unjust but we have to exercise our powers," a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said while ordering immediate release of the scribe on bail.
"Show your magnanimity," the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, adding that "the question is only about deprivation of citizen's liberty".
The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition (a writ for producing a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention before a court) filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.
Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on Twitter and Facebook wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.
An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".
During the hearing, the ASG told the bench that it should clarify in its order granting bail to Kanojia that it does not accord approval to the tweets or posts made by the journalist on social media. "Do not worry about what is being written or construed on social media. Nowadays, people are knowledgeable and aware and they know in what context things are being said," the bench said, adding, "It is very wrong to think that whatever posted (on social media) will be accepted by the public. People are educated".
It further said: "Certainly granting bail would not mean approving his tweets/posts on social media and our remarks would not affect the court proceedings, which will go on in accordance with the law." The bench also observed that its order is not the approval of the action of the scribe but it is the disapproval of the "state's action which deprives citizen's right to liberty".
The habeas corpus petition has also sought departmental action against the policemen, who were allegedly not in uniform, for arresting Kanojia from Delhi for "bailable offences". The bench, which directed that Kanojia be immediately released on bail, said that fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results