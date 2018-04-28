Even Lord Rama and Krishna Indulged in Politics for Ram Rajya, Dharma, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister and Lucknow MP, Rajnath Singh courted controversy on Saturday by claiming that even Lord Rama and Krishna indulged in politics for their different goals while the political objective of Rama was to build the famed ‘Ram Rajya’.Rajnath Singh was on a two-day tour to his Parliamentary constituency when he made this remark.Attending a function organised by ABVP in Lucknow on Saturday, Singh said, “Politics has always been a part of India even before Independence. Krishna did politics for his religion’s sake. Lord Rama did politics to build the ‘Ram Rajya’ and did so with ardent devotion.”Singh further explained his ideas of Rama’s politics and went on to speak on those of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. He said, “When politics was in Rama’s hand, it became devotion; when with Krishna, it was about logic and strategy; with Gandhi and Subhash, it was power and with Azaad and Ashfaq, it became a means for freedom.”“When politics lies in the hands of corrupt politicians, it becomes money and when in the hands of an anarchist, it becomes calamity. Politics takes the form of its handler’s intent.”Addressing the members of ABVP, Rajnath Singh added, “Today, the youngsters won’t be able to tell when Ram Prasad Bismil and Chandrashekhar Azad were born. We want our youngsters to go ahead and become national heroes.”He further claimed that during the earlier NDA regime of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government had instrumented a GDP of 8.7%. “Today India has changed a lot and no economist can deny the fact that India has changed a lot over the years. Today, the GDP of India is improving because of the youngsters of the country. We do not want youngsters to be limited to jobs, rather, they should visualize their futures along with the future of their country. No matter if you achieve everything in life, but if you don’t have a good character and set of values, then you have nothing. Today, the word politics has lost its real meaning.”Singh was giving a speech on the youth’s role in the development of the future of a new India. Describing the youth as "invaluable wealth of the nation", Singh on Saturday exhorted youngsters to contribute not only to country's development but also help in "nation-building".