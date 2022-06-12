'Even More Proud to Support Nupur Sharma': Dutch MP Geert Wilders After Receiving 'Hundreds of Death Threats'

Dutch far-right politician Geer Wilders, who has been tweeting in favour of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over the prophet remark row, on Saturday said that he is even more “determined and proud” to extend his support after receiving “hundreds of death threats” for “supporting the brave”.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the BJP following her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad which sparked massive outrage across the nation and invited backlash from Muslim countries. Her controversial remarks have triggered protests in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

“So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud supporting her. For evil may never win. Never,” Wilders said on Saturday.

So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma pic.twitter.com/gsl6tnJAoF — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, in his latest tweet on Sunday, the Dutch politician said that he was neither Indian nor a Hindu but was supporting Nupur Sharma as he believed secularism should not mean that “demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not”.

I am not Indian nor a Hindu. But I know one thing. Secularism should not mean that demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not. So when #napursharma reacted to someone demeaning Hindu Gods it was totally justified.#IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly defend and support Nupur Sharma, Geert Wilders said, “Only criminals and terrorists use street violence to express their religious intolerance and hate.”

Wilders, known for his far-right views on Islam and a host of other issues, a few days ago called for Indians to rally behind Nupur Sharma. In a tweet, he also slammed Arab countries for condemning Nupur Sharma’s comments and added that she only spoke the truth about Muhammad.

