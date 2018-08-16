English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Even My Religion Has Been Hinduised,' Says Justice Rohinton F Nariman
"There is no caste in the mother country of my religion. But here, we have it. It doesn't matter there, where you are born, but here you have to take birth in a priestly family to become a priest. I couldn't have become a priest, if I was not born in a priestly family," Justice Rohinton Nariman said.
File photo of Justice Rohinton F Nariman.
Loading...
New Delhi: Pointing out that caste permeates every religion in India, Justice Rohinton F Nariman on Thursday observed that his religion, Zoorastrianism (Parsi), has been 'Hinduised'.
Sitting on a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Nariman was responding to submissions being advanced by Attorney General KK Venugopal.
Venugopal, appearing for the Central government, was arguing in favour of reviewing the 2006 M Nagaraj judgment that laid down conditions before making reservation in promotion for SC/ST community.
The AG was contending how societies in India had multiplicity of castes and that it was not permissible to carve out a creamy layer among SC/ST community because they have been socially downtrodden for centuries.
When asked by Justice Kurian Joseph about intra-caste competitiveness among the SC/ST since some of them have come up, Venugopal said that these people would still be looked down upon by high castes and they will not allow marriages.
To this, Justice Sanjay K Kaul said that not marrying in some other caste is not restricted to SC/ST and that it was rampant in our society.
On his part, Justice Nariman, who is Parsi and is a priest, added that caste permeates every single religion in India.
"There is no caste in the mother country of my religion. But here, we have it. It doesn't matter there, where you are born, but here you have to take birth in a priestly family to become a priest. I couldn't have become a priest, if I was not born in a priestly family," he said.
Justice Nariman added: "To that extent, even my religion has been Hinduised".
The judge then also remarked about the church from which Justice Joseph belonged did not marry outside the 'gotra' for generations.
"It is only in the last two generations that this has been broken," said Justice Nariman.
Justice Joseph then quipped: "People have socially come up."
The arguments in the case are underway.
Also Watch
Sitting on a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Nariman was responding to submissions being advanced by Attorney General KK Venugopal.
Venugopal, appearing for the Central government, was arguing in favour of reviewing the 2006 M Nagaraj judgment that laid down conditions before making reservation in promotion for SC/ST community.
The AG was contending how societies in India had multiplicity of castes and that it was not permissible to carve out a creamy layer among SC/ST community because they have been socially downtrodden for centuries.
When asked by Justice Kurian Joseph about intra-caste competitiveness among the SC/ST since some of them have come up, Venugopal said that these people would still be looked down upon by high castes and they will not allow marriages.
To this, Justice Sanjay K Kaul said that not marrying in some other caste is not restricted to SC/ST and that it was rampant in our society.
On his part, Justice Nariman, who is Parsi and is a priest, added that caste permeates every single religion in India.
"There is no caste in the mother country of my religion. But here, we have it. It doesn't matter there, where you are born, but here you have to take birth in a priestly family to become a priest. I couldn't have become a priest, if I was not born in a priestly family," he said.
Justice Nariman added: "To that extent, even my religion has been Hinduised".
The judge then also remarked about the church from which Justice Joseph belonged did not marry outside the 'gotra' for generations.
"It is only in the last two generations that this has been broken," said Justice Nariman.
Justice Joseph then quipped: "People have socially come up."
The arguments in the case are underway.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan’s Midnight Birthday Celebration was a Starry Affair. See Photos
- Gold Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Gets His Highest Opener Ever
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
- Lionel Messi Promises to Bring Champions League Trophy Back to Camp Nou
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...