Even Our Chief Justice ‘Moonlighted’. Know About CJI Chandrachud’s Stint as Radio Jockey for AIR

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in a light-hearted conversation, said that he had “moonlighted" as a radio jockey when he was in his early twenties.

Chief justice also named some of his shows — ‘Play It Cool’, ‘Sunday Request’ and ‘Date With You’ — while speaking at an event in Goa last week.

“Not many are aware of this but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my earlier twenties in All India Radio doing programs like ‘Play it cool’ or ‘A date with you’ or ‘Sunday requests’," he said during the event in Goa last week.

“My love for music persists even today. When I’m done with the music of the lawyers, which is not always music to the ears, I go back and listen to music, which is music to the ears, everyday of my life,” the Chief Jutice said.

Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 9, succeeding Uday Umesh Lalit. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to DY Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Justice Chandrachud assumed charge as the 50th CJI and will have a tenure of over two years.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too and was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in 2016.

Some of Justice DY Chandrachud’s notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

Justice DY Chandrachud, during his tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court, overturned two judgments of his father YV Chandrachud who served as 16th Chief Justice of India. Chandrachud has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the top court including on matters relating to the Ayodhya land dispute, the right to privacy and adultery.

