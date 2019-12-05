'Even Ram Can't Guarantee 100% Crime-free State': UP Minister's Shocker after Rape Survivor Set Afire

Lucknow: After the gruesome incident in which a rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district by her alleged rapists who were out on bail, a BJP MLA landed himself in controversy by saying that not even Lord Ram can guarantee a 100% crime-free state in today's time.

Speaking to CNN-News18 over phone on Thursday, BJP MLA Ranvendra Pratap Singh said there has been a decline in the organised crime sector in the state, adding that criminals, unlike before, do not get political shelter anymore. "Regarding the Unnao incident, I would like to make it clear that even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100% crime-free society. However, it is sure that if a crime is committed, the culprit will go to jail. Today the environment in Uttar Pradesh is absolutely without any fear," he said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene more than a kilometre away from her home on a deserted road. The woman was on her way to Raebareli for the hearing in the rape case when the men attacked her. She was reportedly alone at the time.

After being set on fire, the woman ran for a while before eyewitnesses saw her and informed police, which sent her to the Community Health Centre from where she was sent to the district hospital.

The woman has been shifted to Lucknow's Civil hospital with 90% burns and is likely to be moved to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment later on Thursday evening. "Her condition is critical as she has suffered more than 90% burns," said Dr DS Negi, Director of the Civil hospital.

The woman was allegedly raped a few months ago and had filed a complaint in March, said the police. The woman had reportedly married one of the prime accused in the case last year against the wishes of their families. The couple separated after the families did not approve of their relation.

Taking serious note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath directed officials to provide medical facilities to the woman. He also asked the district administration and police officials to take stern action against the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and has asked UP Director General of Police to apprise it of the report regarding the action taken since the date of filing of the rape complaint.

