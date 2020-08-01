Evening News Digest: Amar Singh Passes Away at 64 and Other Top Stories

Ex-SP Leader Amar Singh Passes Away at 64 after Prolonged Illness

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital where he had been admitted for the last seven months. The Rajya Sabha MP who had suffered kidney failure in 2013 had undergone a transplant earlier. READ MORE

11 Killed as Crane Crashes at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

As many as 11 people were killed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) premises on Saturday when a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed during a trial run. Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency. READ MORE

To Defend His Own Record on Covid-19, Donald Trump Throws Shade at India's Testing Numbers

United States President Donald Trump, while talking about Covid-19 testing, compared US and India's figure in an attempt to deflect criticism against his administration's pandemic response. Trump said in Florida on Friday, that 60 million people had been tested for coronavirus in US, which was "close to six times" more than any other country. The US President compared the nation's figure to India, saying that 11 million people had been tested there. READ MORE

Hardik Pandya Shares First Pic of His Newborn Son with Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya introduced his newborn son with actress Natasa Stankovic to the world on Saturday. Sharing the baby’s first picture on Instagram, Pandya captioned the photo ‘Blessing from God’. SEE PIC

Someone Made a CV for Iconic Babu Rao from 'Hera Pheri' and Paresh Rawal Loves it

You don’t need to be a Bollywood buff to know actor Paresh Rawal’s iconic character Babu Rao from the film Hera Pheri. A fan of the film has done something which perhaps none of us would have imagined. A Twitter user named Abhash, who came across the CV for Babu Rao, shared it on the microblogging site. Soon the post went viral across the platform. So apt was the CV that even actor Paresh Rawal could not resist from sharing it. READ MORE

Money Heist to End with Season 5, Production of Final Season Begins Next Week

Netflix has renewed its megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, for a fifth and final season. According to a press release shared by the streaming platform, the production on the 10-episode final season is set to begin on Monday and the show will film in Spain, Portugal and Denmark. READ MORE