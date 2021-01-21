Organiser Booked for Planning Event Attended by Hundreds to Felicitate BJP MLA during Covid-19 Lockdown

Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Thursday registered an FIR against the organiser of an event held last year for a BJP MLA in complete violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms in Kandivali.

Based on a complaint lodged by social activist Santosh Gholap, the Kandivali police registered an FIR against the organiser of the event that was held to celebrate BJP MLA Sunil Rane completing a year in office in October last year.

Around 1,000 to 1,500 people had gathered for the event that was held at Raghuleela Mall on October 24, 2020, he said. "We have registered an FIR against the event organiser and not against the BJP MLA," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone 11) Vishal Thakur said.

In his statement, the complainant has alleged that he found hoardings of the event in Kandivali and also came across some videos of it on social media. An FIR under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), among other provisions of the IPC was registered, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.