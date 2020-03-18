Events to Celebrate Yogi Adityanath Completing 3 Years as UP CM Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone the events planned to celebrate chief minister Yogi Adityanath completing three years in office due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A senior BJP leader told News18 that various programmes have been delayed by at least 15 days due to public health safety reasons. He said it is likely that the celebrations will now take place in April, but only after an assessment of the situation is conducted.

The state has ordered a lockdown similar to the ones in high-risk nations. Educational institutions, multiplexes, gyms, pubs have been closed till April 2 as precautionary measures to fight the outbreak.

Adityanath will complete three years in office on March 19, becoming the first BJP CM to achieve the feat in UP. At a press conference held on Wednesday to mark the occasion, Adityanath spoke about some of his government’s accomplishments.

“The government has been successful in cutting down the crime rate in the state. The administration has also not witnessed any riots in last three years. We have also achieved the successful implementation of development schemes including those run by the central government," he said.

"We have started construction of 30 new medical colleges and support ambulances have reached districts across the state. Two branches of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were started in the last three years in the state and central government welfare schemes have reached 1.87 crore farmers of the state," he added.

It is suggested that the BJP is already preparing for its ‘Mission 84’ which relates to the seats that were lost in the 2017 state assembly elections. The party aims to strengthen itself ahead of the state assembly elections that will take place in 2022.

Sources have told News18 that in order to fight for these 84 assembly seats, the BJP will try to "hard-sell" the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath government.

