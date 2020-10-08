'Ever Ready to Safeguard Nation’s Sovereignty': Air Chief Lauds IAF's Efforts Amid China Standoff

Speaking at the 88th Air Force Day ceremony, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday said that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

"I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances," the Air Chief Marshal said addressing the gathering at the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

He added that the IAF is undergoing a transformational change."...We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," he added.

Lauding the efforts of the air warriors during the border standoff with China, Bhadauria said, “I commend all air warriors for a quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.”

The air chief further noted how the year had been an "unprecedented" one and said that India's response to the coronavirus pandemic was firm. “The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that the IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period,” Bhadauria said.

Notably, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General MM Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the ceremony. Two Chinook helicopters also participated in the flypast to observe the 88th Indian Air Force Day.

Earlier on Monday, while addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Bhadauria had said that India is prepared for any conflict, including a two-front war. "We have deployed strongly in Eastern Ladakh. We are ready to take on the Chinese threat in Eastern Ladakh," he had said.

Every year on October 8, the flying army is honoured as it was on this day in the year 1932 that the IAF was founded. This year, the ceremony commenced with a grand parade and saw the participation of IAF’s aircrafts, including the Rafales, Sukhois, and LCA Tejas.