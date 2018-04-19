English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Every 15 Minutes, a Child is Subjected to Sexual Offence in India: CRY Report
The analysis, which was released on Thursday, also reveals that more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 percent over the past 10 years in crime against minors, an analysis by child rights NGO CRY has found.
The analysis, which was released on Thursday, also reveals that more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.
"There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006," the Child Rights and You (CRY) analysis also said.
As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India, it added.
"It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes," it added.
The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
"While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 per cent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively," the report said.
Also Watch
The analysis, which was released on Thursday, also reveals that more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.
"There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006," the Child Rights and You (CRY) analysis also said.
As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India, it added.
"It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes," it added.
The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
"While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 per cent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively," the report said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh