LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama

As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama
The scene from the blast site.
Loading...
New Delhi: In One of the worst terror attacks since 2001 Kashmir secretariat attack, 20 jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden full of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, said that their militant rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into the CRPF bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking stock of the situation, said that "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in Kashmir.







Former Army chief and current Minister of State for the External Affair Gen(Retd) VK Singh said that "every drop of our soldiers' blood will be avenged".




Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved.







As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said "no words are enough to condemn the gruesome attack".




IG Police Kashmir Range SP Pani told News18 that the toll was feared to rise.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram