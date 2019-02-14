'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the @crpfindia laid down their lives in #Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice & promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged. #JaiHind — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 14, 2019

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

In One of the worst terror attacks since 2001 Kashmir secretariat attack, 20 jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden full of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday.The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, said that their militant rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into the CRPF bus.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking stock of the situation, said that "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in Kashmir.Former Army chief and current Minister of State for the External Affair Gen(Retd) VK Singh said that "every drop of our soldiers' blood will be avenged".Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved.As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said "no words are enough to condemn the gruesome attack".IG Police Kashmir Range SP Pani told News18 that the toll was feared to rise.