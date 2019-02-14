'Sacrifices Shall Not Go in Vain': PM Modi After Jaish Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama
As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.
The scene from the blast site.
The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, said that their militant rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into the CRPF bus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking stock of the situation, said that "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in Kashmir.
Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019
Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019
Former Army chief and current Minister of State for the External Affair Gen(Retd) VK Singh said that "every drop of our soldiers' blood will be avenged".
As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the @crpfindia laid down their lives in #Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice & promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged. #JaiHind— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 14, 2019
Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved.
Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019
Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019
As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said "no words are enough to condemn the gruesome attack".
Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019
IG Police Kashmir Range SP Pani told News18 that the toll was feared to rise.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: Karnewar Ton Helps Vidarbha Seize Control
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Bumrah & Shami Have Led the Bowling Attack From the Front: Allott
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
- These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s