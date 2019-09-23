Every Flood Victim in Madhya Pradesh will be Compensated by October 15, Says CM Kamal Nath

Neemuch: The Madhya Pradesh government will compensate all flood victims by October 15 and the financial assistance will reach their doorstep, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday.

He said the flood-affected people wont face any hardship in getting the compensation, which is already being paid without waiting for the Centre's aid.

"The state machinery would come to their doorstep with the financial help, Nath declared.

He made these statements while meeting and comforting people at a flood relief camp at Rampura village, the worst hit by the recent deluge in Neemuch district.

Businessmen and farmers, too, would be compensated for the losses they have suffered in heavy rains and subsequent floods, he added.

The chief minister said never in the recent memory, floods have caused such large-scale devastation as this time around in Neemuch, Mandsaur districts and the Nimar and Malwa regions.

Right now we are evaluating the losses caused by floods. Without waiting for the Centres financial help, the government has already stared disbursing compensation since September 22 and the succor would reach each and every affected person by October 15, he added.

The government stands by your side in these testing times and wants to share your sorrows, Nath said, addressing the villagers.

Nath said he had made repeated calls to the district administration to know the situation and condition of people during the flooding.

He said roads, bridges, buildings and others structures damaged by the floods would be repaired.

According to an initial assessment, floods have caused financial loss to the tune of around Rs 12,000 crore and affected about 22 lakh farmers, an official said last week.

A five-member central team was in the state last week to assess the flood damage. The state government has sought financial help from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The central team was told that 36 of the 52 districts in MP have suffered losses due to heavy rains and floods, which claimed 225 lives, the official had said.

