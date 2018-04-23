English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Every Hindu is in Favour of Constructing Ram Temple, Says VHP Leader
Dinesh Sharma claimed that every Hindu is in favour of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya but that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.
Image for representation
Mathura: International General Secretary of VHP Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said his organisation was committed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
He claimed that every Hindu is in favour of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya but that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.
"Every Hindu is in favour of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya. At present, the matter is a subjudice and let the judgment of the apex court come," Sharma said at a meeting in Vrindaban.
When asked what the VHP would do if the verdict is against the temple, he said, "It is for the Union government to see."
On reason of change of guards in place to firebrand leader Praveen Togadia, he said nobody is a firebrand in VHP and people are developed like that in organisation.
Nobody knew Togadia when he joined VHP, he sarcastically added.
