1-MIN READ

'Every Indian Deserves Chance to Safe Life': Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19 Vaccine Access

Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at St. Xavier's College during his election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine need to be given to those who need it and not those who want it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life. ”It’s ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life,” he said, using the hashtag ”#CovidVaccine”.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine need to be given to those who need it and not those who want it. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

first published:April 07, 2021, 13:38 IST