Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

'Every State Should Adopt Anti-CAA Resolution': DMK Urges Tamil Nadu Govt to Follow Kerala's Lead

In the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the opposition Congress headed UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal recorded the sole dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Every State Should Adopt Anti-CAA Resolution': DMK Urges Tamil Nadu Govt to Follow Kerala's Lead
File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin.

Chennai: Welcoming the Kerala Assembly adopting a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, DMK on Tuesday urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature against the contentious law to protect the Constitution.

Expressing happiness on adoption of the anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, DMK president M K Stalin said it was a welcome move. "It is the overwhelming desire of the people of this country that every state assembly should adopt such a resolution to guard the basic features of the Constitution," the DMK chief said in a Facebook post.

Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to adopt a similar resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 6 when the House convenes for the first session of 2020. The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and been defending it with Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealing to the people not to believe in "rumours" being spread about the CAA.

In the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the opposition Congress headed UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal recorded the sole dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram